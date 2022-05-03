Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes jibe at BJP on loudspeaker row, says 'there should be mutual respect'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took a jibe at the BJP over the ongoing loudspeaker controversy, saying there should be mutual respect despite one's religion. Kumar expressed happiness that after two years of the COVID pandemic, a larger number of people were able to offer namaz on Eid.

According to India Today report, speaking after attending a special prayer on the occasion of Eid, Nitish Kumar said, "There should be mutual respect for each other in the country despite someone belonging to another religion."

Further, the CM went on to say that in the country there are many people who have a certain belief and they act accordingly and this should be respected.

Nitish Kumar had earlier termed the ongoing debate on whether to ban loudspeakers at mosques as useless.

He advocated that people from a certain religion act in accordance to what they feel and they have their own desire which should be respected.

Nitish Kumar's comment comes against the backdrop of growing clamour by the BJP demanding ban on use of loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Janak Ram, BJP leader and minister in the Nitish Kumar government, has been leading the bandwagon of saffron party leaders, who are demanding a ban on use of loudspeakers in mosques and also want a law to be brought in this regard.

On April 22, the Janata Dal (United) leader attended an Iftar party organized at the residence of former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi in Patna.

The Chief Minister's presence at the Iftar party came at a time when enough indications are there of a rift in the NDA government in Bihar after the RJD's victory in the Bochahan bypoll.

Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party of RJD after a gap of five years. In 2017, Nitish left Bihar's Grand Alliance to become an ally of the BJP.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:31 PM IST