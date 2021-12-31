Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar differs with DGP S K Singhal over his controversial remarks on girls marriages

Patna: Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Friday disagreed with the director general of police, S K Singhal on girls marrying against the wishes of their parents.

Nitish Kumar told media persons here, " marriage is the choice of an individual. Girls can not be forced to marry with the grooms who are not of their choice"

DG of police while speaking at the social reform campaign in presence of the chief minister at Samastipur on Thursday said that girls should marry the boys selected by their parents.

Many girls who leave and marry without their parents consent are forced to flesh trade or are killed"

Singhal said parents ultimately pay for the faults of their daughters. He advised parents to have regular dialogue with the children and promote traditional Indian culture in the family.

Nitish Kumar has launched month long social reform campaign focused on total prohibition, eradication of dowry in marriages and against child marriages.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:13 PM IST