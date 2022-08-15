e-Paper Get App

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces additional 10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh employment opportunities

Nitish said his colleague and Deputy CM Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav had already announced ten lakh jobs in government sector.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during a function at the Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Patna, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | -

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that his government would provide jobs to 20 lakhs youths out of which one million will get jobs in government sector while other one million in private sector.

Delivering his Independence Day address at the historic Gandhi Maidan here, Nitish said his colleague and Deputy CM Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav had announced ten lakh jobs in government sector. Ten lakh more jobs would be created in private sector, Nitish said.

Meanwhile, the week long Mahagathbandhan Cabinet would be expanded on Tuesday and Governor Fagu Chauhan would administer the oath of office and secrecy to about 30 ministers from JDU, RJD, Congress and HAM(S).

JDU would get less number of seats in the cabinet compared to RJD as JDU has 43 MLAs against 80 of the RJD.

On the other hand, Congress leaders clashed at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters during the Independence Day celebrations on the issue of poor representation of party in the cabinet. They protested against the decision to accommodate only two members even though their strength in the assembly is 19. Bhakt Charan Das, AICC general secretary in-charge of Bihar faced hostile mood of the party leaders and had to return to his hotel.

CPI(ML) is supporting the government from outside. Its general secretary, Deepankar Bhattacharya met Nitish Kumar with his party MLAs and suggested formation of a co-ordination committee of the alliance partners and a common minimum programme.

