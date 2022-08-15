e-Paper Get App

'CM Nitish Kumar to provide 10 lakh jobs' to end unemployment: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

He added, "Putting an end to unemployment has been one of the major agendas for us."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
ANI

On the special occasion of 75th Independence Day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced providing 10 lakh jobs in a bid to put an end to unemployment.

While speaking to the media, Yadav said, "Today, CM Nitish Kumar ji made the historic announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs and this number will be increased to 20 lakh jobs. Putting an end to unemployment has been one of the major agendas for us."

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time

Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

He will face a floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on August 24.

