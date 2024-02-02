Watch: Cop Loads Gun To Scare Class 12 Students Trying To Get Inside Exam Center After Being Late In Bihar's Khagaria; Visuals Surface

X

Chaotic scene unfolded in Bihar’s Khagaria on Friday during the ongoing class 12 exams when a police personnel loaded his gun to scare students who were late and were trying to get inside the examination hall.

The purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) is going viral on social media with many questioning the action taken by the cop. In the video some students were seen pushing the gate of the examination center as a cop appeared from behind it and quickly loaded his gun to scare the students. As soon as he went inside, students again started pushing the gate and got inside.

बिहार के खगड़िया में परीक्षा के दौरान छात्रों के लेट होने पर उन्हें अंदर नही घुसने दिया , छात्रों के धक्कामुक्की करने पर पुलिस के जवान ने बंदूक लोड करके डराया ,



अब क्या छात्रों के ऊपर बंदूक लोड करके डराया जाएगा बिहार में ? pic.twitter.com/dxIXGZB1Za — Nargis Bano (@NargisBano70) February 2, 2024

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the Intermediate examinations on Thursday, witnessing a peaceful conduct across most locations, except for a few districts. The exams, involving 13,04,352 students, encountered absentees due to delayed arrivals in some cases. However, objections were raised in certain areas, where candidates expressed dissatisfaction with entry restrictions.

BSEB reports expulsion of 52 students

BSEB reported the expulsion of 51 students after combining both sessions. Nalanda topped the list with 22 expulsions, followed by three from Bhojpur, and one each from Munger, Nalanda, Saran, Arwal, Samastipur, Madhepura, and Jehanabad. Additionally, eight impersonators attempting exams on behalf of others were apprehended, including six from Nalanda and one each from Bhojpur and Gaya districts.

Disruption at exam centers

Several centers, such as Jamui, Nalanda, Khagaria, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Sheikhpura, faced disruptions due to students arriving late. Authorities in these places denied entry to delayed candidates, resulting in protests from students and parents. In Jehanabad, candidates blocked NH-110, protesting against being stopped due to tardiness.

Emotional scenes unfolded at several centers, such as Bankipore Girls' School, where candidates arriving after 9 AM were denied entry, leaving students in tears. At Rajkiya Kanya Uchch Vidyalaya in Shastrinagar, students lamented the lack of entry, attributing the delays to traffic congestion.