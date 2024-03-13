Bihar: CCTV Footage Shows Purse Snatching Incident Targeting Foreign Woman In Gaya

In a shocking incident, a CCTV footage, claiming to be from Gaya in Bihar, shows a man chasing a foreign female tourist and snatching her purse. The footage received harsh reactions from netizens with many condemning the act.

The Video

In the video, a man is seen chasing the woman, snatching away her purse and running away. The video which received much reactions on Twitter, has not been verified by the FPJ.

A twitter handle that posted the video has commented, “CCTV footage of a miscreant chasing a foreign female tourist and snatching her purse has surfaced in Gaya, Bihar. These people are enemies of the country and leave no stone unturned in defaming the country. They need to be taught a tough lesson.”