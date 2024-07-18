Bihar: CBI Detains 4 AIIMS Doctors From Patna In NEET-UG Paper Leak

Representative Image | File

Patna: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing the NEET-UG paper leak case, CBI on Thursday detained four doctors from the 2021 batch of AIIMS, Patna in connection with the case and irregularities in the entrance examination.

CBI sources said that the central agency sealed rooms of AIIMS doctors and seized their laptops and mobile phones.

The central agency which took over the case from Bihar Police`s EOU has arrested two more people for allegedly stealing the question paper for the medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar and Raju Singh, were arrested from Patna and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, respectively.

Pankaj Kumar, a member of the paper leak mafia, had allegedly stolen the NEET-UG question papers with Raju's help. A special court in Patna on Wednesday sent Pankaj Kumar to 14-day CBI custody, while Raju was remanded to 10-day custody, sources added.

The CBI had arrested nine people in the NEET paper leak case. It also has the custody of 13 other accused, including Rocky alias Rakesh Ranjan, the kingpin in the case, from Nalanda district in Bihar.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a batch of petitions linked to the controversy-ridden medical entrance test. At the last hearing on July 11, the top court had adjourned till Thursday the hearing of the pleas, including those seeking cancellation of the examination, re-test and probe into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024. This was done since the responses of the Centre and the NTA were yet to be received by some parties.