Bihar bypoll results: RJD's Neelam Devi wins in Mokama, BJP's Kusum Devi retains Gopalganj seat

RJD's Neelam Devi wins in Mokama. | Twitter/ANI

Patna: RJD candidate Neelam Devi wins Mokama by-polls. She defeated the BJP's Sonam Devi by over 16,000 votes. While, BJP retained the Gopalganj seat with Kusum Devi winning by over 2,000 votes.

The polling was held on November 3, and 52.3 per cent votes were cast. Counting of votes for bypolls to Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

In Gopalganj, the counting of votes was very slow. As per the election commission website, BJP candidate Kusum Devi was leading here against RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta after the fourth round.

Kusum Devi has obtained 15,030 votes while Mohan Prasad Gupta has achieved 14,393. The fight between these two candidates was neck to neck with the RJD candidate initially leading in the first and second round. Now, he was trailing with a narrow margin of 637 votes.

The bypoll of Gopalganj took place after the demise of Kusum Devi's husband Subhash Singh, the MLA of BJP.