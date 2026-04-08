Bihar BJP's Core Group Likely To Discuss Nitish's Successor On April 10

Bihar's Longest-Serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Resigns As MLC | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Rajya Sabha member on Friday even as Bihar BJP`s core group is also likely to deliberate over his successor the same day.

Confirming the schedule, senior JD (U) leader and Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the process for the formation of new NDA government would start once Nitish resigned from his CM post. He said that a meeting of NDA legislators would be held after that to elect a new leader.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Bihar BJP group would hold a brainstorming session in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the name of next chief minister as Nitish is likely to resign from the post after he returns to Patna. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Sarogi, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar, union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, regional organisation secretary Nagendra Ji, and state organisation secretary Bhiku Bhai Dalsania are also expected to attend the meeting. Bihar industries minister Dilip Jaiswal and state health minister Mangal Pandey are also likely to attend the meeting.

Sources claimed that the name of the new chief minister would be sought from the party`s state core committee as attempts would be made to build a consensus on it.

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Other newly elected BJP`s Rajya Sabha members Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Ram, JD (U) leader and union minister of state Ramnath Thakur and RLM`s Upendra Kushwaha will take oath on April 16, coinciding with the first day of a special session of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior JD (U) leader and former minister Neeraj Kumar put up a poster, featuring Nitish and his son, Nishant Kumar, at his residence in Patna.

The poster reads, “Strong legacy, powerful future – Nishant Kumar is ready”. The poster is seen as yet another attempt by JD (U) leadership to unite party`s rank and file around Nishant, who has become increasingly visible since formally joining the party on April 8.