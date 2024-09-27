 Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

A government primary school in Bihar's Saharsa has come under scrutiny after being allegedly used as a venue for inappropriate entertainment and celebrations

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
@RepublicanNews0

A government primary school in Bihar's Saharsa has come under scrutiny after being allegedly used as a venue for inappropriate entertainment and celebrations. 

As per reports, the incident took place at Primary School Naya Tola, located in the Jalai police station area, where members of a wedding procession (baraat) reportedly organised a dance performance involving bar dancers.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows at least four women performing a vulgar dance to Bhojpuri songs, with several men, some appearing visibly drunk, joining them on the dance floor. 

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Mumbai University Senate Elections: Thackeray's Yuva Sena In Lead; Results OUT Soon
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Miran-Bhayandar: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Yr-Old Step-Dad To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping And Impregnating Minor Girl In 2016
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral
Mumbai: Water Leakage At Jogeshwari Metro Station Sparks Public Outcry And Infrastructure Concerns; Video Viral

The event, held on the night of September 24, has sparked outrage, with many questioning how such an incident could occur on school grounds meant for educating children. Local residents expressed their shock and concern, with some calling for the education department to answer how such a celebration was permitted within a school.

Read Also
Video: Bihar Candidates Appearing For SSC Exam In Siliguri Assaulted, Forced To Do Sit-Ups;...
article-image

Meanwhile, the Jalai police stated that no permission had been granted by the police for the event.

"The viral video has come to our notice, and we are investigating the matter," said the police in a statement to the media.

Authorities are now probing the matter and trying to find out how the premises were misused. They have assured strict action against the organisers based on their findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Wasn't A Marketing Or PR Stunt': Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Restored 2 Days After...

'It Wasn't A Marketing Or PR Stunt': Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Restored 2 Days After...

Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch...

Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Four Injured In Separate Animal Attacks In UP's Bahraich

Four Injured In Separate Animal Attacks In UP's Bahraich

'I Read Bible At Home..': Jagan Reddy Blasts Naidu Govt For 'Blocking' His Tirupati Temple Visit...

'I Read Bible At Home..': Jagan Reddy Blasts Naidu Govt For 'Blocking' His Tirupati Temple Visit...