Bihar: Bar Girls Perform Vulgar Dance For Drunk Baaraatis At Saharsa Govt School; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

@RepublicanNews0

A government primary school in Bihar's Saharsa has come under scrutiny after being allegedly used as a venue for inappropriate entertainment and celebrations.

As per reports, the incident took place at Primary School Naya Tola, located in the Jalai police station area, where members of a wedding procession (baraat) reportedly organised a dance performance involving bar dancers.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows at least four women performing a vulgar dance to Bhojpuri songs, with several men, some appearing visibly drunk, joining them on the dance floor.

Watch the video here:

The event, held on the night of September 24, has sparked outrage, with many questioning how such an incident could occur on school grounds meant for educating children. Local residents expressed their shock and concern, with some calling for the education department to answer how such a celebration was permitted within a school.

Meanwhile, the Jalai police stated that no permission had been granted by the police for the event.

"The viral video has come to our notice, and we are investigating the matter," said the police in a statement to the media.

Authorities are now probing the matter and trying to find out how the premises were misused. They have assured strict action against the organisers based on their findings.