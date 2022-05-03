Bihar: Assistant locopilot delays local train by one hour after he goes for drinking; report sought

In a strange incident in Bihar, a local train was held up for an hour after the assistant locopilot of the train went missing. However, he was traced by the government railway police (GRP) but he was too drunk to get back to the train, according to Hindustan Times report.

Samastipur divisional railway manager Alok Agarwal said he has sought a detailed report. “Action against the railway staff will be taken after the inquiry is complete,” Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

According to a GRP official, the incident took place on Monday evening a little over an hour after the Samastipur-Saharsa train (No-05278) started from Samastipur Junction on its 139km journey to Saharsa.

है ना बिहार गजब का।



समस्तीपुर में घंटो ट्रैक पर ट्रैन छोड़ कर लोको पायलट शराब पीने चला गया,इधर यात्री और रेलवे डिपार्टमेंट परेशान।

जब मिला तो पायलट तो इस हालत में। pic.twitter.com/gGt42ejKLn — Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) May 3, 2022

Suddenly, the trains halt at Hasanpur station 45km ahead was longer than the stipulated 2-minute stop to allow a Rajdhani train to pass. The GRP official said it was here that the assistant loco pilot (ALP) Karamveer Prasad Yadav got off and apparently walked to a nearby stall for a drink. However, who supplied the liquor is yet to be ascertained.

According to railyatri website which tracks train movements, the Samastipur-Saharsa train does not have a reputation for being on time.

As the protests over the long halt started echoing, station master Manoj Kumar Choudhary requested another assistant loco pilot Rishi Raj Kumar who was travelling in the same train to fill in.

The incident comes just eight days after the loco pilot of the Gwalior-Barauni Express (11123) stopped the train near a railway crossing near Siwan station in Bihar for a cup of tea.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:25 PM IST