Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha rejects no-confidence motion, refuses to resign

Patna: As the special session of Bihar assembly after formation of Mahagathbandhan government begins here on Wednesday, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) rejected the no-confidence motion notice against him.

Talking to mediapersons in the chamber, Sinha said the assembly secretariat had forwarded the notice given by the RJD legislators on August 10 but he found it against the rules of business. There are personal accusations too. Since the notice was not in accordance of the Constitutional provisions he has rejected the same.

Sinha said he was not going to resign and would conduct the normal government business first. "The Prestige of the office of Speaker was greater than his personal life," he said.

Deputy Speaker,Maheshwar Hazari( JDU), however,regretted the decision of the Speaker and said Sinha has dishonoured the notice by the members.

The Mahagathbandhan government has to seek vote of confidence as directed by the Governor Fagu Chauhan

There are 164 legislators supporting the government while the BJP in the opposition has 77 MLAs.