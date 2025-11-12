Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress MP Imraan Masood Says Mahagathbandhan Will Form Govt, Nitish Kumar Won’t Be CM

Congress MP Imraan Masood | X @ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP Imraan Masood on Tuesday said that the Mahagathbandhan government will be formed in Bihar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar won't become the next Chief Minsiter.

While talking to ANI, MP Masood said, "The Mahagathbandhan government is going to be formed with an absolute majority, and the exit polls that are coming in are also broadly pointing towards the same... Nitish Kumar won't become the CM... He is simply being used."

Earlier, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav dismissed exit poll predictions favouring the NDA on Tuesday, saying that the people of Bihar had voted for the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav questioned the reliability of exit polls, saying, "When was the exit poll correct? You are talking about the exit poll; I'm talking about the exact poll. You are saying that the vote has increased, but where has it increased? I believe that the people of Bihar have cast their votes for Mahagathbandhan."

Furthermore, Purnea MP expressed confidence in the Opposition alliance's performance, saying, "From my experience in Bihar, I feel that either there will be a hung, or the Mahagathbandhan will form the government."

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, according to exit poll results released on Tuesday, which predict that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

