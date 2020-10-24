Bihar Assembly Election: Red flags ‘scare’ for ruling combine

Patna

Presence of red flags of CPI (ML) workers and flags of the Grand Alliance in the election meetings have scared the ruling BJP-JD-U. Their leaders fear that the association of RJD and success of the "ultra Leftists" would lead to caste clashes in Bihar.

There are 19 CPI (ML), 6 each of CPI and CPM candidates, in Bihar assembly election. In their speeches in the election meetings, senior BJP leaders and JD-U star campaigners are cautioning people against electing the Left candidates. Bhupinder Yadav, general secretary of BJP said the presence of ultra Maoists in Bihar would divide society on caste lines.

BJP president JP Nadda in his speeches in Bhojpur feared RJD and Congress were promoting Left parties to regenerate rural unrest.

State BJP president Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal on Saturday said the ultra Maoists were physically liquidated in state politics. Their representation in the state assembly had gone down to three in 2015 poll. This time, alliance has given 32 seats to them.

CPI (ML) has a strong presence in Central Bihar constituencies of Bhojpur, Kai­m­ur, Jahananad, Arwal, Ga­ya, and Aurangabad distr­i­cts. Violent caste clashes between the upper caste land­owning Bhumihar and Dalits had taken place in these districts in the 1970s and 80s.

In the election meetings of Tejashwi Yadav, red flags outnumber RJD and Congress flags. Today, Lal Salaam slogans were heard in Tejashwi's meetings as the RJD leader had gone to campaign for the CPI (ML) candidate.

However, Tejaswhi dismissed the charges of BJP on promoting Left candidates and claimed in the last 30 years, political ideology and practices of the Left parties too have changed.

He would ensure promotion of all irrespective of caste or community or class, he assured at an election meeting in Begusarai.