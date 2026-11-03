Bihar ASI Opens Fire On Villagers In Madhubani After Being Cornered Inside House, Killing 1 & Injuring 3 Others | Representational Image

Patna: A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on villagers after being cornered inside a house in Madhubani district late Monday night, killing one person and injuring three others.

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The incident took place in Balirajgarh village under Babubarhi police station limits. The deceased, Ashok Yadav (45), suffered bullet wounds to his chest and thigh and died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Phulo Devi (40), who was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition, Vijendra Yadav (45), who sustained a neck injury, and Dhanik Lal Yadav, who was shot in the leg. All three are being treated at Sadar Hospital.

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Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar said police received information about the firing around 1 am. The accused ASI was posted at a police picket near the Balirajgarh excavation site and frequently visited the village, allegedly because of an illicit relationship with a local woman.

According to local resident Om Prakash Yadav, the ASI entered a house on Monday night with alleged wrongful intentions. A woman in the neighbourhood spotted him, locked the room from outside and raised an alarm, prompting villagers to gather outside.

Realising that he had been surrounded and locked inside, the ASI allegedly fired several rounds from his service revolver through a window at the villagers, the SP said.

Police rushed the injured to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Ashok Yadav dead. The SP subsequently visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured and inspect their treatment arrangements. He also inspected the crime scene and deployed additional personnel in the village to maintain law and order.

The accused ASI is absconding, and police have formed two special teams to arrest him. He will be suspended and a murder case will be registered against him, the SP said, adding that police would seek a speedy trial after his arrest.