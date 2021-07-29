Bihar: Additional DG to lead SIT in Dhanbad judge murder case

Jharkhand government on Thursday informed the Jharkhand High Court that the investigation of the murder of additional District and sessions judge of Dhanbad,Uttam Anand will be conducted by a special investigation team led by the additional DG of police(operations), Sanjay Anand Lathkar.

Advocate general, Rajiv Ranjan, told the division bench of chief justice that Dr Rajiv Ranjan and justice S N Upadhya,DIG of Bokaro range and senior SP of Dhanbad, Sudhir Kumar will also be members of the team.

High Court converted a report sent by the district and sessions judge of Dhanbad on the murder of his colleague into a writ petition and directed the government to ensure proper investigation of the case. Court said the principal judge of Dhanbad would monitor the progress of the investigation. "If the court found the investigation,unsatisfatory, it would be handed over to the CBI," High Court told advocate general.

High Court had summoned the director general of police and senior SP through video conference.

Suman Anand, brother of the deceased judge today demanded a CBi inquiry into the case. He claimed his brother had received threatening message after he had convicted three people to life imprisonment recently. Two of the sentenced accused were brothers. He was conducting trial of 15 sensitive cases related to gangsters of Dhanbad.

Meanwhile, the two persons, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma who were in the three wheeler have been arrested and are being questioned by SIT. Lakhan admitted before the media he had knocked down the judge by the stolen three wheeler.