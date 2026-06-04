 Bihar: 4 Patients Killed, Over 15 Injured After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos
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Bihar: 4 Patients Killed, Over 15 Injured After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos

At least 4 patients died and over 15 were injured after a fire broke out in the ICU of a hospital in Muzaffarpur early Thursday. Police suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause. Around 13 ICU patients were shifted to nearby hospitals after dense smoke filled the ward, triggering panic. A probe has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the incident. (398 characters)

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 04, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Bihar: 4 Patients Killed, Over 15 Injured After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos
Bihar: 4 Patients Killed, Over 15 Injured After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos | X @nextminutenews7

Patna: A day after a major fire at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi claimed 21 lives, at least four patients died and more than 15 people were injured after a fire broke out at a hospital’s ICU in Muzaffarpur early Thursday morning.

Police said prima facie it appeared that the fire started around 3 am due to an electrical short circuit, spreading rapidly through the ICU, where several critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Panic struck patients, attendants, and medical staff after dense smoke rapidly filled several areas of the hospital. Rescue personnel and emergency teams evacuated patients from the affected sections to ensure their safety.

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Muzaffarpur district magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said around 13 patients were in the ICU and a few others were admitted to the CCU. 

They have now been shifted and admitted to nearby hospitals. He said that a dedicated team would be constituted to examine exactly how the incident occurred, further action would be taken as per the law.

“At first glance, the incident appears to have been caused by a short circuit. However, the exact cause can only be determined after a detailed investigation,” he added.

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