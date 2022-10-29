e-Paper Get App
Bihar: 30 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Aurangabad

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: A firefighter attempts to douse a massive fire that broke out at a house during 'Chhath Puja' celebrations | PTI
At least 30 persons, including seven police and fire personnel, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Saturday.

Due to the explosion that occurred at 3 am, massive fire broke out in a two-storey building located at Sahibganj locality.

Explosion due to leakage in LPG cylinder

The police said that women were preparing for 'Kharna Prasad' for Chhath puja. The explosion that occurred due to leakage in the LPG cylinder, damaged properties in adjoining houses too.

"The explosion took place during the preparation of prasad of Chatth Puja at 3 a.m. in the house of Anil Goshwami. The local residents informed us about the incident and we immediately sent fire tenders at the spot. The intensity of the fire was very high. The local residents and police personnel tried to douse the flame and got injured," said a fire official of Aurangabad.

The seven police personnel who got injured were identified as woman constable Preeti Kumari, DAP constables Akhilesh Kumar and Jaglal Prasad, SAP constable Mukund Rao, Mohammad Mozammi, Anil Oria and Rajiv Kumar.

Of the 30, others who got injured were identified as Mohammad Shabbir, Mohammad Aslam, Sudarshan, Arian Goswami, Mohammad Chotu Alam, Anil Kumar, Shahnawaz.

Majority of the injured are in critical condition and admitted in Sadar hospital in the district.

