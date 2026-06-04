 Bihar: 3 Dead After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos
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Bihar: 3 Dead After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos

Three people died after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control quickly. District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the deaths, while several others are feared killed. Investigation is underway. The incident comes a day after a deadly hotel fire in Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 04, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Bihar: 3 Dead After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos
Bihar: 3 Dead After Massive Fire Erupts At Hospital's ICU In Muzaffarpur | Videos | X @nextminutenews7

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Three people were confirmed dead in a massive blaze that erupted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the site early this morning, where they managed to bring the flames under control and prevent further spread.

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According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, three people are confirmed dead, while several others are feared to have lost their lives in the incident.

"Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities," DM Sen said.

Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after 21 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a hotel building in Malviya Nagar in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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