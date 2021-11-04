Bihar: 20 dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in West Champaran and Gopalganj

Patna: Post panchayat elections celebrations have killed at least 20 people following consumption of illicit liquor in West Champaran and adjoining Gopalganj districts in the last 24 hours.

Police admitted they died of 'poisonous' liquor locally available. Four people have been arrested so far.

In Mohammadpur village in Gopalganj district, eight people died in the night and two more succumbed on way to Patna medical College hospital.

In neighbouring West Champaran district too, ten people died after consuming liquor at Nautan village.

Family members claimed they had joined a party in the village last night and after their return they complained of loss of eye sights. They were shifted to Sadar hospital, where they were declared dead in the morning.

According to police, eight more are admitted in hospital currently. According to police, liquor was imported in polythene bags from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as the two districts are close to Gorakhpur.



There is total prohibition in Bihar since April 1, 2016.

Elections for the three tier Panchyati Raj institutions are going in the state in 18 phases.

