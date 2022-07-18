e-Paper Get App

Bihar: 2 dead in stampede at temple in Siwan

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Shiva temple in Bihar's Siwan district |

Two women died and another was injured in a stampede at a Shiva temple in Bihar's Siwan district on Monday morning.

A large number of devotees assembled at Mahendra Nath temple in Siwan to offer Jal (Ganga water) on the "Shivling" on first sawan somwar (the first Monday of the Hindu month Shrawan).

When the gate of the temple opened at 3 a.m., the devotees rushed inside in large numbers leading to a stampede. Few women fell on the ground and were crushed by others.

Three of them sustained critical injuries and were rescued by temple administration. They were rushed to Siwan Sadar hospital where two of them died and another is battling for her life.

The deceased have been identified as Suhagmati Devi, a native of Pathar village under Jeeradai police station and Leelawati Devi, native of Pratappur village under Hussainganj police station in Siwan district.

Rajesh Singh, a devotee of Siwan said: "There were few security personnel at the temple while the devotees were in large numbers. They went out of control and jumped one after another. Situation soon turned ugly with huge crowd inside the premises. Several women sustained injuries."

A team of Chainpur Mahadev police post rushed to the temple and took control of the situation.

