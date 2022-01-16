Bihar: 11 killed after consuming poisonous liquor in Nalanda district confirms DM, says 34 people arrested

Newly appointed District Magistrate of Nalanda Shashank Subhankar on Sunday said that 11 people have died so far in the district from the consumption of poisonous liquor.

He said that although their post-mortem reports are yet to come, the cause of the death was due to the consumption of illicit alcohol.

The DM also confirmed that the police have arrested 34 people linked to the sale of illicit liquor in the state and they are being prosecuted.

Reportedly, at least 10 people were killed after the consumption of spurious liquor at Sohasrai in Nalanda on Saturday, the home district of the chief minister, Nitish Kumar.

According to Nalanda police, some residents of the Chhoti Pahari area of Sohasrai, 75 km from Patna had consumed illicit liquor.

Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar has said a "combing operation" has started in the area around the Chhoti Pahari locality.

There is a total prohibition on selling and consumption of liquor in the state since April 5, 2015. However, there have been several incidents of illegal and illicit sale and consumption of liquor.

Last year, 90 people had died in different parts of Bihar following the consumption of illicit liquor.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:45 PM IST