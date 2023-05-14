Big decision on Karnataka CM face: Congress leaders arrive at CPL meet venue in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Photo: Twitter

Karnataka Congress leaders, including newly-elected party MLAs have started to gather at CPL meet venue in Bengaluru to discuss government formation and the next chief minister of the state.

Congress party on Sunday appointed three observes to oversee the process of appointing a chief minister in the state.

Former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, current general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and former General Secretary Deepak Bawaria have been made the observers in Karnataka by AICC.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the observers sent by the party to Bengaluru will give their opinion to the high command on who should become the next chief minister of Karnataka after the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting this evening.

As per news reports, observers will be present in the Congress Legislative party meeting today and will submit the report to the party high command.

The BJP has been voted out of power in Karnataka, on Saturday, when the Congress took 136 seats in the 224-member house. The BJP won only 66 seats, down from 104 in the 2018 state election.