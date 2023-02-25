e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBig blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members

Big blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members

The decision comes a day after Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) got into a fist-fight over the re-election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Delhi High Court on Saturday put a stay on the re-election of the members of the Standing Committee of MCD, which was scheduled to be held on February 27.

Justice Gaurang Kanth observed that prima facie the returning officer or Mayor is conducting re-elections without declaring the results of elections conducted on February 24 which is in violation of Regulation 51 of New Delhi Municipal Council (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1997.

The decision comes a day after councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) got into a fist-fight after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote as invalid.

Read Also
BJP Councillors pushed me: Shelly Oberoi after ruckus in MCD house; registers FIR, seeks protection
article-image

AAP leader Oberoi had rescheduled the election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee to Monday.

The court, while issuing notice to the L-G, mayor and MCD, also clarified that the mayor will preserve the ballot boxes, papers, CCTV footage and other information related to the election of 6 members of the standing committee on Friday.

The Standing Committee is the decision-maker when it comes to funding and projects of the MCD.

"The regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi Mayor has the authority to declare the election to standing committee members as null and void," Justice Gaurang Kanth of the Delhi High Court said in the order today on two petitions filed by Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy.

Read Also
'AAP Ki Khalnayika': BJP's takes jibe at MLA Atishi, accuses her of orchestrating violence in MCD...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DLF's KP Singh finds love again at 91

DLF's KP Singh finds love again at 91

Supreme Court concerned over 4.71 lakh pending domestic violence cases

Supreme Court concerned over 4.71 lakh pending domestic violence cases

Delhi: Wanted sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak boxer gang arrested, pistol & cartridges recovered

Delhi: Wanted sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak boxer gang arrested, pistol & cartridges recovered

Big blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members

Big blow for AAP! Delhi High Court stays re-election of MCD Standing Committee members

CM Bhagwant Mann: 'Those using Guru Granth Sahib as shield cannot be called Waris (heir) of Punjab'

CM Bhagwant Mann: 'Those using Guru Granth Sahib as shield cannot be called Waris (heir) of Punjab'