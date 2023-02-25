e-Paper Get App
'AAP Ki Khalnayika': BJP's takes jibe at MLA Atishi, accuses her of orchestrating violence in MCD House

"AAP's 'khalnayika' (villain) who caused violence and showed dictatorship in the House," read the roughly translated tweet from BJP Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
'AAP Ki Khalnayika': BJP's takes jibe at MLA Atishi, accuses her of orchestrating violence in MCD House | ANI
After much commotion in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the six-member standing committee election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by sharing a satirical post on social media.

The post was directed at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of creating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Ruckus in MCD

With BJP and AAP members punching, shoving, and raining blows at one another over the election results for the six-member standing committee, the MCD House was in a state of pandemonium on Friday.

The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

After the MCD could not elect a six-member standing committee following a commotion in the House, AAP Councillor and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday claimed that BJP Councillors dragged her chair and pushed her.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, reached Kamla Market police station to register an FIR against BJP Councillors after the MCD House witnessed yet another stormy session. She requested police officials to provide her protection.

Shelly Oberoi said standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands.

"Still, they created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat," she said.

(With ANI inputs)

