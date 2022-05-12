Watch Video: Bhubaneshwar railway cop saves woman from falling off moving train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable pulled a woman to safety on Wednesday after she slipped from a moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station. She was attempting to deboard the train.

­The video shows the woman deboarding a passenger train along with a fellow passenger when it was departing the railway station. She, however, lost balance and slipped into the gap between the station and the train.



Constable Munda immediately ran towards the woman and pulled her to safety.



The Additional General of Police (Railway) Sudhanshu Sarangi took to Twitter to praise the constable and appreciated his work to save the life of a passenger.

Great work by Head Constable Sunaram Munda ⁦@RPF_INDIA⁩ today at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. He saved the life of a lady passenger. Please watch the video till the end.

⁦@CMO_Odisha⁩ ⁦@DGPOdisha⁩ pic.twitter.com/3QLgA9FHfm — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) May 11, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:00 AM IST