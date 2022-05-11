Mumbai: Western railway RPF catches 5 thieves within last 2 days; handed them over to GRP

In the last two days, western railway RPF caught 5 mobile thieves in its Mumbai central division and handed them over to GRP for further legal action. "On 10th May, WR’s Mumbai central RPFs Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) caught Three suspected mobile thieves with the help of CCTV footage at Churchgate railway station. They were found involved in the case registered with GRP on 8th May. Later they were handed over to the GRP Churchgate unit with six stolen mobile phones for further legal action," said an officer of WR.

"Apart from that western railway’, Mumbai central divisions, CPDS team caught a suspected mobile thief with the help of CCTV footage from Borivali railway station on 9th May, 2022, who was found involved in a mobile theft case registered with GRP on 8TH May. Later the accused was handed over to Borivali GRP for further action. In addition to that on the same day i.e. on 9th May 2022, WR’s CPDS team also caught another suspected mobile thief with the help of CCTV footage from Borivali railway station, who was also found involved in a phone theft case registered with GRP on 4th May 2022. They handed over him to GRP Borivali for further legal action,” added the official.

Confirming the development Vineet Kharb, senior divisional security commissioner of western railway, Mumbai central division, said, "Railway Protection Force has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha in which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger related crime such as theft and robbery and hands them to GRP for further legal action."

"The focussed approach under operation Yatri Suraksha by RPF is producing excellent results. In the last two days, we have caught 5 accused involved in the theft of passenger belongings such as mobile phones and bags in its Mumbai central division and handed over to the GRP for further action," he added.

"RPF has formed a special Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) at all major stations in the Division which work intelligently by gathering source information to catch the criminals. These teams collect information from CCTV footage, do analysis of black spots in and around the stations, and maintain records of previous criminals. RPF CPDS personnel have produced very good results in recent times which has provided a more secure and safe journey experience to the passengers in Railways," said a senior officer of WR adding that RPF has caught 155 thieves and 13 robbery accused in 2022 till now under Operation Yatri Suraksha. "The drive under Operation Yatri Suraksha will further be intensified in future," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:48 PM IST