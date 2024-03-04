Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda Ahead Of Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

X

A day after withdrawing his candidature from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha constituency following criticism from TMC leaders over vulgar songs, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh met with Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Pawan Singh's name had appeared in the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After meeting with JP Nadda, while speaking with the media, the Bhojpuri star didn't disclose what transpired during the meeting. When asked if he would contest from some other seat, he said, "Whatever happens from here will be for good. Time will tell now. Whatever happens, we will definitely share it with you all. Just wait a little longer."

Notably, the candidature of 38-year-old Singh, a resident of Bihar from a seat in Bengal had created several backlashes and soon after Singh withdrew his candidature, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien dubbed it as ‘This is Khela Hobe even before the khela begins’.

Taking to X, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “The pullout was a result of the indomitable spirit and people of the people of West Bengal.”

It may be recalled that both in 2014 and 2019 BJP has won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and after former Asansol BJP MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the post and the party, in a bypoll in 2022, TMCs Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol seat.