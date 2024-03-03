Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Declines BJP's LS Ticket From Asansol After 'Vulgar' Songs Controversy

Pawan Singh | Facebook

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh turned down Lok Sabha candidacy a day after saffron party announced his candidacy from West Bengal's Asansol seat.

The withdrawal of candidacy by Pawan Singh came after many positions accused the BJP candidate of insulting Bengali songs and culture while sharing clips of his songs.

Taking to X, Pawan Singh wrote, "Pawan Singh tweets, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…".

Notably, Pawan Singh was one of the four Bhojpuri celebrity candidates in the BJP's first list of 195 candidates. Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari have been declared candidates from the North East Delhi constituency, Actor Ravi Kishan will contest from Gorakhpur, and Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ will contest from the Azamgarh seat.

Flak from opposition over vulgur songs

Slamming BJP for fielding Singh from Asansol, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose tweeted, "'Hum hasina Bengal ki.' The video of the BJP Asansol candidate depicts the women of Bengal in a derogatory manner. Will such a person be sitting as a legislator in Parliament?"

“Hum hasina Bengal ki.” The ⁦@BJP4India⁩ Asansol candidate’s video depicts the women of Bengal as in below ⬇️. Will such a person be sitting as a legislator in Parliament ? pic.twitter.com/7zR1ZEVyYf — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 3, 2024

TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra shared an old interview clip of Pawan Singh on social media, questioning if the BJP has really made him the candidate from Asansol.

In the video shared by Mahua, Pawan Singh can be seen disturbed by a simple question from the host. The host in the video asks him about the issues he will seek votes on and the list of works he will do for his constituents if elected. After listening to the question, he says, 'main samjha nahi' (I didn't understand the question).

Is this really @BJP candidate for Asansol, West Bengal?



Means… Samjha nahi.. pic.twitter.com/cUQunsH0Kx — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 3, 2024

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday night hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for fielding a Bhojpuri singer and actor from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

Taking to social media, the former Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "My head bends in shame after seeing the content created and propagated by the BJP's Asansol Lok Sabha candidate. The doomsday of democracy is quite near!"