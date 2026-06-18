Bhojpur Encounter Sparks Row: Father Claims Son Was Shot After Surrender | Pixabay

Patna: A youth killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district has snowballed into a major controversy after his father claimed that he was shot even after laying down his weapon.

However, police claim the youth was firing on a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and police and also livestreaming it on Facebook. Police personnel fired in self-defence, striking his legs. He later died during treatment at a hospital. Police first admitted him to the district hospital and was later referred to PMCH in Patna. He died during treatment at PMCH on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, was killed in the police encounter within hours after he made a statement in a Facebook Live broadcast that he was willing to lay down his weapon if his specific demands were met. The encounter took place at Bilauti village under Shahpur police station limits. The encounter, which Bharat livestreamed, happened within 24 hours of police claiming he was mentally unwell and that efforts were underway to take him into safe custody and arrange treatment at a mental health facility. Villagers and relatives in Bihar's Bhojpur district blocked the Ara-Buxar National Highway (NH-922) to protest the police encounter, resulting in Bharat's death.

Five police personnel including the Shahpur station house officer (SHO), a sub-inspector (SI), and constables have been suspended in this connection.

Bharat's father, Kashinath Tiwari, told reporters that his son was a good person engaged in social work. He had not committed any crime and had no criminal record, FIR or chargesheet against him. “My son threw his pistol before the police personnel and surrendered, yet they shot and killed him,” he claimed. Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's father, Kashinath Tiwari, is a retired police havildar from Dehri in Rohtas district.

On Wednesday morning, after realising that police had surrounded his home, Bharat went onto the roof. He started a Facebook Live broadcast, threatened and abused police officers, and fired shots.

After the firing, police temporarily retreated. Bharat then left on a motorcycle and went about two kilometers away to an area where flood victims were staying. Police followed him there. He again went live on Facebook, demanding that authorities fulfill his demands. During the live stream, he fired at police officers, and police returned fire. A short while later, Bharat threw his pistol in front of the police and said he was surrendering. He then ended the Facebook Live broadcast.