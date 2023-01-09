Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha seeks permission to speak to daughter in Spain

Gautam Navalakha | File Photo

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who's house arrest was extended till February 17 by the Supreme Court on Monday, has asked for permission from the court to attend international phone call from his daughter living in Spain. The court has sought order from the NIA in the matter.

Navlakha, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, is currently permitted to make one call a day from NIA's phone. However, he is not permitted to make any international calls. Navlakha's advocate Ms Nithya Ramakrishnan has agreed to provide all the details, including the phone number from which the call is to be received to the central agency.

House arrest extended

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the house arrest of Gautam Navlakha till February 17.

A bench headed by Justice KM Joseph said the interim order allowing the house arrest of Navlakha shall continue as the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was not available today for the hearing.

Ms Ramakrishnan said, "He can't call on an international number. I thought we will file an application, but since we are already here. I will give the information to NIA." Earlier, the bench had extended till today the house arrest of Navlakha.