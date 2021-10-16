'Bharat Ka Tikakaran': Sung by Kailash Kher, Centre launches India's vaccination anthem; watch video

With India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage nearing the 100-crore landmark milestone, the Centre on Saturday has launched the country’s vaccination anthem.

The audio-visual number produced and sung by noted singer and Padma Shri Kailash Kher is titled 'Bharat Ka Tikakaran'. The song seeks to remove the false narrative and hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination among the people.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the vaccination anthem is the result of the government's holistic approach to fight the pandemic, adding that the Petroleum Ministry came up with the idea of the anthem to remove vaccine hesitancy. He added that the song will create awareness among the masses about the efficacy of vaccination.

The Health Minister said that over 74 per cent of the eligible population in India has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the second shot has been administered to over 30 per cent of the eligible population.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said it is "a song that slays vaccine hesitancy!"

"Because of Health Minister Mandaviya's tireless work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going the achieve the target of one billion vaccination within a few days. This is a great achievement and the journey is still on," he added.

He said the vaccination programme has become a "Jan Andolan" now in the country. "We are working as a single unit and it is the result of our combined efforts that mass vaccination drives have become successful in the country," Puri further said.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:40 PM IST