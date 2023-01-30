e-Paper Get App
Bharat Jodo Yatra is a shop of love in the market of hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the closing rally of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Doval would not understand it, but the Kashmiris, CRPF personnel, Army people and their families would.

Monday, January 30, 2023
article-image
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he doesn’t want that phone call he got in school when he was just 14 and the principal called him to get the phone call. It was the call by a woman working with his mother who told him that his grandmother Indira Gandhi had been shot at.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Doval and even the RSS people would never understand the pain such phone calls evoked.

article-image

They are attacking India's ideology, says RaGa

Rahul said there was again a phone call on May 21 to the families of those killed in the Pulwama attack. “Thousands of Kashmiri friends got such calls, families of our soldiers got such calls. How it hits their hearts is understood by me and my sisters who have experienced what happens when people are killed here in Kashmir,” he said.

On the BJP and RSS attacking him, abusing him, Rahul said he thanked them because he only learnt from the pressure they built for him. They are attacking India's ideology, which is the foundation of this country, he said and added that all Yatris, who joined him in the mega walk, are only trying to protect this ideology.

“I know we have tried to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. We are reminding the people that India is a nation of love, respect and harmony,” Rahul added. He said he carried out the Yatra neither for himself nor for the Congress, but for the people of India, standing up not through hate but only with love.”

article-image

