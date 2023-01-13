Bharat Jodo Yatra: Punjab Congress President Raja Warring pushed aside by Rahul Gandhi's security; WATCH video | Twitter video screegrab

A heated argument was captured on camera during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is in its Punjab leg currently. On Thursday, when the march was passing Ludhiana, a heated argument erupted between the Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the security personal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who pushed Singh aside.

The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raja warring upset over RaGa's security personnel

In the video Raja Warring is seen walking beside Rahul Gandhi. Warring runs in front of the Yatra to call a person walking ahead in the march probably to introduce him to Rahul Gandhi.

As soon as Raja Warring approached Rahul Gandhi and starts walking beside him, RaGa's security personnel pushes both Warring and the other person to the side. Rahul Gandhi doesn't react to whatever went down in front of him. An upset Raja Warring is seen arguing with the security personnel.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Punjab leg of the foot march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Amar Singh, Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLA Gurkirat Kotli, Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon and several other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Read Also Bhopal: VHP alleges Congress for dividing country through Bharat Jodo Yatra