Bharat Biotech supplying Covaxin to 18 states

Hyderabad

Bharat Biotech has been directly supplying its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to 18 states since May 1, the company said on Tuesday. “Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine,” the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker tweeted. The states are Andhra, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, UP and West Bengal.

The company, however, has not come out with details of the supplies like the number of doses supplied to the states. Earlier, it said it started the supplies based on the allocations received by the Govt of India. “Requests have been received from other states, and will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7,” Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella had tweeted earlier.