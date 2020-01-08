Bharat Bandh: Left Front unions block roads, railways across West Bengal

Roads were blocked in several places to prevent buses and other public transport from plying. Busses were also ransacked in several places in the State including Malda and Coochbehar districts. Private vehicles however are not being aggressively targeted.

The Trinamool Congress(TMC) government has said that they will ensure life is not thrown out of gear in the State and ensured that extra public buses are plying on the roads. While Government offices are functional, most private offices too are open.

However yellow taxis and app cabs are fewer in number on the roads, leaving commuters including passengers arriving at stations and airports waiting for transport to reach various parts of the city.

Tyres were burnt during protests in some places including Entally market. Roadside tea stall owners are seen wearing helmets in sensitive places like Jadavpur and Hazra to protect themselves from stone being pelted and bricks being thrown at them in case protests turn violent.

Police are seen in large numbers on the roads to control Left supporters and ensure commuters are not harmed.

Blockades are seen in spurts at various railway lines across the West Bengal which include Coochbehar, Lakshmikantapur, Panskura, Asansol, Durgapur and Dum Dum. As a result of the blockades, circular and long distance trains are running late in various places.

Government railway Police Force(GRPF) recovered live crude bombs on various railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district. Though Congress are supporting the bandh, supporters are seen in some places only participating in rallies along with the Left.