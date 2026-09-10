'Bhaigiri Nahi Zimmedari': Daman Collector Makes Thar & Fortuner Owners Take Oath To Drive Responsibly; VIDEO |

Daman: The Daman administration urged owners of Thar and Fortuner SUVs to use their vehicles responsibly and refrain from displaying 'bhaigiri' or 'dadagiri' on the roads. A special awareness programme, 'Thar/Fortuner Sankalp Yatra', was organised at Transport Nagar on Tuesday to promote road safety and responsible driving.

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Video Shows Thar, Fortuner Owners Taking Oath

A video that has surfaced on the internet showed hundreds of Thar and Fortuner owners assembled at an open space. The luxury SUVs can be seen lined up with their owners standing ahead. Daman Collector Saurabh Mishra can be seen interacting with the SUV owners and administering the oath to them to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel, with owners of Thar and Fortuner vehicles registered in Daman invited to attend along with their SUVs. Daman SP Ketan Bansal, SDPO Adarsh Patel, Transport Secretary Ashish Mohan, RTO Inspector Abhinav Patel and several Thar and Fortuner owners were present at the programme.

Unauthorised Modifications Flagged

During the programme, the administration raised concerns over unauthorised modifications to vehicles, particularly tinted glass on windshields and windows, illegal tyre modifications, and changes to DJ and sound systems that violate prescribed rules. Vehicle owners were directed to remove such modifications and operate their vehicles in accordance with traffic regulations.

Daman District Collector also cautioned vehicle owners to ensure that other road users feel safe whenever their SUVs pass through the streets. The administration said the initiative was aimed at changing the perception associated with Thar vehicles and encouraging owners to use them as a symbol of responsibility rather than intimidation.

Social Media Campaign Announced

The district administration also announced a social media campaign with the hashtag #TharKaMatlabZimmedari (Thar Means Responsibility). Officials urged participants to use the hashtag and tag Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra to highlight the campaign and encourage wider promotion of responsible driving.

Daman Deputy Collector Priyanshu Singh said vehicle owners had been asked to remove all unauthorised modifications from their vehicles at the earliest and follow prescribed rules. He warned that strict action would be taken against those using their vehicles to display 'bhaigiri' or 'mafiagiri'.

The administration said its objective was not merely to take punitive action but first to create awareness about road safety and responsible citizenship. SUV owners were urged to drive carefully while keeping in mind the safety of themselves, tourists visiting Daman and other road users. Officials pointed out that Daman is a major tourist destination and witnesses a large influx of visitors, making adherence to road safety norms particularly important.