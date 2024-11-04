 Bhai Dooj 2024: Sisters Celebrate Festival With Imprisoned Brothers At Shahjahanpur Jail
The jail administration allowed the sisters to meet their brothers starting early in the morning, with arrangements for refreshments provided for the visiting women.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE Sajid KhanUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Bhai Dooj 2024: Scenes from Shahjahanpur Jail in UP |

Shahjahanpur: In celebration of Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolizing the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, a large number of sisters gathered outside Shahjahanpur Jail to meet their brothers who are serving sentences. 

The jail administration allowed the sisters to meet their brothers starting early in the morning, with arrangements for refreshments provided for the visiting women.

article-image

Jail Superintendent Miraji Lal explained, "Today is Bhai Dooj, a holy festival honoring the bond between brothers and sisters. Despite it being a Sunday, a holiday, we ensured visitation for sisters with brothers in custody." Special provisions were made to facilitate these visits.

To ensure a safe and orderly environment, additional police forces were deployed from Shahjahanpur's Superintendent of Police, along with both male and female security staff from the prison. 

article-image

Visits began as early as 7:00 a.m., allowing sisters arriving at the jail’s main gate to meet their brothers without delay. This was done to minimize waiting times, especially for those traveling from distant areas, and to prevent overcrowding at the jail premises.

Separate desks were set up inside the jail for efficient handling of the visitors, helping sisters meet their brothers comfortably and without interruptions. Provisions for drinking water and other amenities were also made to make the experience as smooth as possible.

