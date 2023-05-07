Bhai Balmukund death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the revolutionary freedom fighter

Bhai Balmukund death anniversary |

During the British era in India, millions of Indians would have fought to seek independence and set the country free, however, not many would have penned their names in the books of history.

A lesser-known freedom fighter who was hung to death during the days of British rule and martyred fighting for India's freedom was Bhai Balmukund, belonging from the family of Bhai Parmanand who was an Indian nationalist and a prominent leader of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Bhai Balmukund was born in 1889 and he breathed last on May 8, 1915, a day before Indian pro-independence activist Basant Kumar Biswas was executed.

It was noted that the death of Balmukund left his family in deep sorrow. The freedom fighter was allegedly sentenced to death for his role in Delhi conspiracy case. His death came nearly a year after he started his married life with wife Ramrakhi.

Reports suggest that Ramrakhi wanted to collect and grieve over the body remains of her beloved husband but that never came true.

Unfortunately, the mortal remains of Balmukund was never sent home by the then British rulers. Following this, the wife observed a fast and stopped consuming any food or even water which eventually led to her death eighteen days after the passing away of her husband.

Balmukund was in his mid 30s when he died. And May 8, 2023 marks his death anniversary.

