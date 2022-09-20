Bhagwant Mann offloading row: Lufthansa clarifies flight not delayed because of 'inebriated passenger'

e-Paper Get App
Lufthansa, the German air carrier that is in the spotlight over recent allegations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann being deplaned, has issued a statement clarifying the matter.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Lufthansa, the German air carrier that is in the spotlight over recent allegations of Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann being deplaned, has issued a statement clarifying the matter.

In a statement on Twitter, Lufthansa clarified that its flight was not delayed because of any inebriated passengers on board, but because of a delayed inbound flight and aircraft change.

The AAP-led government in Punjab, was scrambling since Monday to respond to Opposition's charges of Mann being deplaned on Saturday night because of his alleged 'inebriated' condition, managed to get its act together.

The government had responded that the Chief Minister could not board the flight because of his sudden illness. Even after the response, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa penned a letter to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking a probe in the matter. He said that the 'incident was not about any individual, but involved the office represented by Mann'.

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had sought unconditional apologies from SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bajwa for their 'false and frivolous allegationsto malign' Mann's image.

