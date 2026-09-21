Bhagalpur Pond Tragedy: 6 Children Aged 12-13 Drown While Bathing During Karma-Dharma Festival In Sultanganj | Watch | X

Patna: Six children drowned in a pond in Bhagalpur district on Monday.

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The incident occurred under Sultanganj police station limits. The children were bathing in a pond located in Taraita Bahiyar. The deceased include three boys and three girls.

They have been identified as Jyoti Kumari, Meenakshi Kumari, Ayush Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Pooja Kumari, and Vikas Kumar. All the children, except for one girl, Jyoti Kumari, were residents of Vishnu Tola Ward No. 27. Rahul and Pooja were siblings.

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Sources said that the children had gone to take bath in a pond on the occasion of the Karma-Dharma festival. They were together. Suddenly, one child went into the deep water. Seeing him drowning, the other children also jumped into the water to try to save him, leading to this incident.

Upon receiving information about the drowning, a large number of villagers and relatives arrived at the scene.

After all the children were rescued from the pond, they were immediately taken to the referral hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.

The doctor said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. All are around 12-13 years old. One is from Sabour and was visiting a relative. The other children are from Vishnu Tola.