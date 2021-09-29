Bhabanipur bypoll: TMC brought ‘outsiders’ to cast false votes, says BJP

Kolkata: A day before the Bhabanipur bypoll, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the TMC has brought ‘outsiders’ to cast vote for TMC.

“The TMC brought people from outside to cast their votes for the educated and rich Bengalis residing in Bhabanipur. The typical Bengali mindset is not to vote in the bypoll and there they would play with the outsiders,” said Sukanta.

Taking further jibe for the waterlogging street, Sukanta claimed that seeing at the ‘no work’ done by TMC, educated people will vote for the BJP.

“Didi claims Duare Sarkar scheme is going rounds, now she has made Duare Jol scheme as whenever it rains the city of joy gets inundated throwing life out of gear. Seeing all these non-developmental works, the people will vote for BJP,” said the new BJP chief.

Slamming Sukanta, TMC leader Tapas Roy said that the BJP chief should prove his claims of ‘outsider’ voters.

“There is a forum which is the Election Commission where the BJP can go and complain instead of blabbering. Casting false votes is the culture of the BJP. In the recently concluded Assembly polls everyone saw what BJP did in eight phases of election,” said Tapas.

Notably, the police started ‘Naka Checking’ at Bhabanipur to ensure free and fair polls.

It can be recalled that on September 25, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal’s election agent Sajal Ghosh published a voter list that had a mention of poll strategist Prashant Kishor to be a voter of Bhabanipur.

ALSO READ Calcutta HC grants permission for Bhabanipur bypoll, slams West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:00 PM IST