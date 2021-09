The CPI(M) on Wednesday announced that it will field Srijib Biswas against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Bhabanipur bypoll.

Left Front Committee announces CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls at Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:39 PM IST