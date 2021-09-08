e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 04:58 PM IST

Bhabanipur bypoll: Will file nomination on September 10, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

FPJ Web Desk
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started her poll campaign from South Kolkata’s Chetla area and said that she is happy to contest from Bhabanipur constituency.

“May be people of Bhabanipur wanted me to contest from this seat. South Kolkata has been always lucky for TMC as once when CPI (M) through unscrupulous means won 41 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats TMC could manage to win South Kolkata constituency,” said Mamata.

Urging the TMC supporters, Mamata said that everyone should work hard to make TMC win the poll.

“No one should sit idle thinking that didi will win. I cannot go door-to-door the party people should do it on behalf of me,” added the TMC supremo.

(This is a developing copy)

Free Press Journal