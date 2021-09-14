Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's election agent objects to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nomination

BJP alleges that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t mention about criminal cases in nomination papers for Bhabanipur bypoll.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal’s election agent Sajal Ghosh on Tuesday filed a complaint with Election Commission objecting the nomination of TMC candidate as the TMC supremo who is also contesting from Bhabanipur didn’t mention about the criminal cases against her in Assam in the nomination papers.

“I beg to object to the nomination filed by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on the ground that the candidate has failed to disclose particulars of the pending criminal proceedings against her in Assam,” said Sajal.

In his letter Sajal had also given the details of five criminal cases against Mamata Banerjee in Assam.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:58 PM IST