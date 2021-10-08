Beware of KYC verification scams! MTNL asks its users to remain alert

In the wake of rising cyber fraud in India, the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited has issued a warning for its users against SMS/call/Whatsapp for tele verification of the KYC details.

"In recent months there has been a sharp spike in the fraudulent incidences of Mobile Customers receiving Calls/SMS/ Whatsapp calls etc from miscreants. On the pretext of KYC updation etc, they are trying to retrieve confidential information by coaxing customers to install fraudulent Apps," reads the advisory.

MTNL said that it will never SMS/call/Whatsapp for tele verification of the KYC details. "We again insist our customers to not download Apps suggested by fraudsters to avoid any financial loss," it added.

"If any customer encounters some financial loss due to these incidences, The MTNL has asked its customers to immediately report it to the nearest Cyber Police station of your area.

ALSO READ Mumbai: DRI seizes 25 Kg heroin worth Rs 125 crores

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:55 PM IST