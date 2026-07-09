'Beware Of Bahurupias': Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Targets Prashant Kishor Ahead Of Bankipur By-Poll

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor | ANI

Patna: Even as the political temperature rises with the announcement of candidates for the Bankipur assembly by-poll, chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday labeled Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and party candidate from the seat, Prashant Kishor, a “Bahurupia” and appealed to voters to remain vigilant against such people.

Speaking at a public meeting after BJP candidate Abhishek Kumar filed his nomination for the seat, Samrat without naming Kishor, said that during elections, many people enter the fray who have nothing to do with Bihar or the state's politics. He urged voters to be cautious of such "Bahurupias" (imposters/ chameleons).

“In Bankipur, a party worker is contesting the election and that party workers are being given the respect they deserve. Some people would come here seeking votes, but they have no connection with Bihar,” he remarked.

CM said that just as the NDA won 202 seats in the last Bihar assembly election, it would also win the Bankipur by-poll. He also highlighted the state government's various initiatives for state growth and asserted that the NDA had consistently worked for Bihar's development. “From providing electricity to every household to delivering public welfare services, many schemes have been implemented,” he remarked. He said that the government decided to provide up to 125 units of free electricity, and everyone including leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav was benefiting from it.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, RLM chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several other NDA leaders were present at the meeting. During the event, leaders appealed to voters to support Abhishek Kumar and expressed confidence that the NDA would win the Bankipur seat.

Abhishek is the state vice president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. He belongs to the Kayastha community and is considered close to BJP national president and former MLA from Bankipur Nitin Nabin. Bankipur by-election is set to witness a three-cornered electoral contest. RJD`s Rekha Gupta. Both Abhishek and Kishor are making their electoral debut by contesting the Bankipur by-poll. Rekha Gupta also filed her nomination on Thursday. Kishor will file his nomination on July 13.