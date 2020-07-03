‘Beware Dragon, Tiger in Leh Ladakh’: BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga warns China after PM Modi’s visit

For those unversed, the dragon is a symbol on the Chinese flag, whereas the tiger is India’s national animal.

The prime minister is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu and is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP, official sources said

Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that the sacrifice made by 20 soldiers who went down fighting against the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan Valley on June 15 night "will not go in vain".

He also said that while India wants peace, it will give a "befitting reply" if provoked. "India's integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it. Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this," said Modi. "Indian troops went down fighting (maarte, maarte mare hain)," he had said.

Modi also said that the whole country is with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. "India will defend every stone every inch of its territory. India is a peace-loving country which has always tried to maintain cooperative and friendly relations with neighbours."