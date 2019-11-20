Better than dog ate my homework: Hema Malini explains why so many MPs skipped debate on pollution

Pollution seems to be a topic nobody wants to go near, and Hema Malini might have figured out why.

After several MPs gave the parliamentary discussion over Delhi pollution a miss, BJP MP Hema Malini said that it might be because it did not concern their states.

"There are many reasons that have been given to me regarding why this is happening," she told ANI.

One of the reasons, she suggested, is that those connected to Delhi may be the only ones taking an interest.

"Those who are connected to Delhi are participating and those belonging to other states are not taking much interest as there is no such problem in their respective states," she said.

One can't help but wonder if she's counting herself among the deserters, having skipped the first meeting and being an MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Pollution, Malini said, is one of the worst things happening in Delhi at present and the situation must be rectified.

Heading towards a meeting of the parliamentary panel on urban development, she said that "now I think everybody will be more serious about rectifying things".

