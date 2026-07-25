'Better Late Than Never': Veteran BJP Leader MM Joshi Welcomes Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over NEET Paper Leak Issue

Murli Manohar Joshi welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and praised students for their peaceful protest over the alleged NEET paper leak | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 25, 2026: After Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday congratulated students on the "peaceful conclusion" of their agitation.

Pradhan's resignation earlier in the day came amid mounting pressure over the NEET paper leak controversy, with the Centre conceding the principal demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation after weeks of protests that spread from the national capital to several parts of the country.

Pradhan announced his decision in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had "saddened" him deeply and that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige."

Better late than never. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation. I hope that the Prime Minister will also take an immediate and timely decision. I appreciate and congratulate all the students for their peaceful conclusion to the movement. I hope that now peace will… — Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (@DrMurliManohar_) July 25, 2026

Joshi Welcomes Resignation

Commenting on the development, Joshi said in a post on X, "Better late than never. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation."

"I appreciate and congratulate all the students for their peaceful conclusion to the movement. I hope that now, peace will soon be established in the world of Indian education and that the young people will have ample opportunities for their bright future and progress," the BJP veteran added.

Support For Student Protest

Coming out in support of the students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak, Joshi on Thursday said their "anxieties and concerns" regarding the examination system were "genuine".

It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution. I fervently… — Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (@DrMurliManohar_) July 23, 2026

He had also criticised the police crackdown on the protesting students that took place on Monday, calling it "merciless", and said such use of force would alienate large sections of Indian society from the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

The former BJP president had also demanded that the concerns of the students must be handled with "empathy" and "a desire to find a lasting solution".

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"It is painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution," Joshi said in a post on X on Thursday.

"It is very painful to see that even young girls were brutally mishandled," he said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)